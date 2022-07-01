39 arrested, 6 wanted, after large drug bust in Henderson County

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 39 people after a drug bust involving six houses.

Deputies said on Thursday, June 30, after a six-month-long drug investigation by the Drug Task Force ended with seven search warrants being executed and numerous arrests being made.

Three of the warrants were executed outside the city limits in Henderson County and one was executed in Greenville County.

The investigation started after the Sheriff’s Office received numerous complaints into alleged drug sales, drug trafficking and numerous overdose cases in Hendersonville and Henderson County.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Henry Hunt was identified as the supply source for various controlled substances associated with the overdoses and were able to identify numerous individuals associated with Hunt’s drug trafficking organization.

They said as a result, detectives located and seized quantities of heroin/fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, about $24,285, four guns, and one vehicle.

The search warrants were executed at the following houses:

906 Holmes Street, Hendersonville

912 Holmes Street, Hendersonville

219 Glover Street, Hendersonville

507 5th Avenue West - Apt C, Hendersonville

95 Beth Ann Lane, Hendersonville

28 Madison Claire Lane, East Flat Rock

The following individuals were arrested and processed through the Henderson County Sheriffs Office’s Detention Facility:

Treyveon McClure - Felony Continuing Criminal Enterprise, Conspiracy to Traffick Schedule II Controlled Substance: $200,000.00 Secured Bond

Henry Hunt - Felony Continuing Criminal Enterprise and Felony Conspire to Traffick Schedule II Controlled Substance, Felony Trafficking in Opium and Heroin, Felony Manufacture Schedule II Controlled Substance, Felony Possess with Intent to Sell & Deliver Schedule I Controlled Substance, Felony Possess with Intent to Sell & Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substance, Felony Maintain Dwelling for Controlled Substance, Felony Manufacture Sell & Deliver Controlled Substance within 1000ft of a school, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia :$1,901,500.00 Secured Bond

Xavier Hunt - Felony Conspiracy to Continuing Criminal Enterprise, Felony Conspire to Sell or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance: $830,000.00 Secured Bond + 25 days Contempt of Court.

Ja’siah Petty -Felony Conspiracy to Continuing Criminal Enterprise, Felony Conspire to Sell or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance, Felony Manufacture Sell & Deliver within 1000ft of school, Felony Maintain Dwelling for Controlled Substance, Felony Trafficking in Opium and Heroin, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia: $246,500.00 Secured Bond

Tyrese Hunt - Felony Conspiracy to Continuing Criminal Enterprise, Felony Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance, Felony Possession of Stolen Firearm, Felony Manufacture Sell & Deliver within 1000ft of school, Felony Maintain Dwelling for Controlled Substance, Felony Trafficking in Opium and Heroin, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia: $246,500.00 Secured Bond.

Raymond Wright -Felony Conspiracy to Continuing Criminal Enterprise, Felony Conspire to Sell or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance, Felony Manufacture Sell & Deliver within 1000ft of school, Felony Maintain Dwelling for Controlled Substance, Felony Trafficking in Opium and Heroin, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia: $246,500.00 Secured Bond.

Damian Hunt - Felony Conspiracy to Continuing Criminal Enterprise, Felony Conspire to Sell or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance: $100,000.00 Secured Bond

Da’ja Waters - Felony Conspiracy to Continuing Criminal Enterprise, Felony Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance, Felony Trafficking in Opium and Heroin, Felony Manufacture Schedule II Controlled Substance, Felony PWISD Schedule I Controlled Substance, Felony PWISD Schedule VI Controlled Substance, Felony Maintain Dwelling for Controlled Substance, Felony Manufacture Sell & Deliver Controlled Substance within 1000ft of a School ,and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia $1,180,000.00 Secured Bond.

Geremee Simpson - Felony Conspiracy to Continuing Criminal Enterprise, Felony Conspire to Sell or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance: $100,000.00 Secured Bond

Aaliyah Flemming -Felony Conspiracy to Continuing Criminal Enterprise, Felony Conspire to Sell or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance: $100,000.00 Secured Bond

Elizabeth Ciccarillo - Felony Conspiracy to Continuing Criminal Enterprise, Felony Conspire to Sell or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance. $100,000.00 Secured Bond.

Deleah Shepherd- Felony Conspiracy to Continuing Criminal Enterprise, Felony Conspire to Sell or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance: $100,000.00 Secured Bond

Lydia Workman - Felony Conspiracy to Continuing Criminal Enterprise, Felony Conspire to Sell or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance: $200,000.00 Secured Bond

Vivian Hunt - Felony Conspiracy to Continuing Criminal Enterprise: $80,000.00 Secured Bond

Evan Kelly - Felony Conspire to Sell or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance: $20,000.00 Secured Bond

Austyn Heatherly - Felony Conspire to Sell or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance: $20,000.00 Secured Bond

Lillian McCraw - Felony Conspire to Sell or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance: $20,000.00 Secured Bond

Michael Snyder - Felony Conspire to Sell or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance: $20,000.00 Secured Bond

Danielle Heaps - Felony Conspire to Sell or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance: $20,000.00 Secured Bond

Justin Webber - Felony Conspire to Sell or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance: $110,000.00 Secured Bond

Harrison Moss - Felony Conspire to Sell or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance: $20,000.00 Secured Bond

Colby West - Felony Conspire to Sell or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance: $20,000.00 Secured Bond

Slater Sides - Felony Conspire to Sell or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance: $20,000.00 Secured Bond

Jesse DeJesus - Felony Conspire to Sell or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance: $20,000.00 Secured Bond

Logan Jones - Felony Conspire to Sell or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance: $20,000.00 Secured Bond

Jennifer Wilson - Felony Conspire to Sell or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance, Felony Possession Schedule II Controlled Substance: $26,000.00 Secured Bond

Mattie Atkins - Felony Conspire to Sell or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance: $20,000.00 Secured Bond

Quasion Taylor - Felony Conspire to Sell or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance: $20,000.00 Secured Bond

Lindsey Miller- Felony Conspire to Sell or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance: $20,000.00 Secured Bond

Destiny Holcombe - Felony Conspire to Sell or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance: $20,000.00 Secured Bond

Ronnie Lail - Felony Conspire to Sell or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance: $26,000.00 Secured Bond

Tuesday Sinclair - Felony Conspire to Sell or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance: $20,000.00 Secured Bond

Brandon Burris - Felony Conspire to Sell or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance: $20,000.00 Secured Bond

Parris Collington- Felony Manufacture Sell & Deliver Controlled Substance within 1000ft of a School, Possession with Intent to Sell/Delivery Schedule VI Controlled Substance: $48,000.00 Secured Bond

Mariam Cummings- Felony Manufacture Sell & Deliver Controlled Substance within 1000ft of a School, Felony Trafficking Opium/Heroin, Felony Maintain place for Controlled Substance. $246,500.00 Secured Bond.

Benjamin Tweed- Felony Possession Schedule II Controlled Substance, Felony Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance, Possession Schedule VI Controlled Substance: $12,600.00 Secured Bond.

Heather Engle : Felony Conspire to Sell or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance: $20,000.00 Secured Bond

Tiffany Allen : Possession of Schedule VI Controlled Substance: $100.00 Secured Bond.

Ryan Rowe - Felony Conspire to Sell or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance, Child Abuse: $26,000.00

The following individuals are still wanted by the Sheriff’s Office:

Ingrid Sonne - Felony Conspire to Sell or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance

Bradley Waters - Felony Conspire to Sell or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance

Jenna Cassidy Ray - Felony Conspire to Sell or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance

Rebecca Moorman -Felony Conspire to Sell or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance and Felony Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.

Billy Clayton II - Felony Conspire to Sell or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance

Trent Hill - Felony Conspire to Sell or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.