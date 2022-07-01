Coroner responding to crash involving car, train in Spartanburg County

PACOLET, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office is responding to a deadly crash involving a car versus train in Spartanburg County.

We’re told the crash happened on Main Street in Pacolet.

The coroner’s office has not yet released how many people died or their identity.

