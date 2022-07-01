Advertisement

Crews responding to diesel spill near Union County Court House

A photo of a fire truck.(MGN)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fire crews are responding to a diesel spill on Main Street in Union, according to City of Union Fire Commander.

We’re told the spill in front of the Union County Court House on Main Street down to Arthur State Bank are closed while crews work to clear the spill.

We don’t have details on what caused the spill at this moment.

