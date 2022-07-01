Earthquakes continue to hit Midlands Friday, USGS says

ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Midlands has been hit with more than 20 earthquakes this week, according to the United States Geological Survey.

On Friday, July 1, there were two earthquakes reported in Elgin:

5:47 a.m. - 1.6 magnitude and depth of 3 kilometers

8:46 a.m. - 2.1 magnitude and depth of 1 kilometer

In order to give residents and business owners peace of mind, Elgin Mayor Melissa Emmons said she is organizing a town meeting where earthquake contingency plans will be discussed.

Elgin responds amid ongoing earthquake swarm

