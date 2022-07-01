Advertisement

Earthquakes continue to hit Midlands Friday, USGS says

Generic earthquake graphic.
Generic earthquake graphic.(Source: AP)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Midlands has been hit with more than 20 earthquakes this week, according to the United States Geological Survey.

On Friday, July 1, there were two earthquakes reported in Elgin:

  • 5:47 a.m. - 1.6 magnitude and depth of 3 kilometers
  • 8:46 a.m. - 2.1 magnitude and depth of 1 kilometer

In order to give residents and business owners peace of mind, Elgin Mayor Melissa Emmons said she is organizing a town meeting where earthquake contingency plans will be discussed.

Elgin responds amid ongoing earthquake swarm

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A photo of a fire truck.
Crews responding to diesel spill near Union County Court House
Final gas tax increase takes effect
Final gas tax increase takes effect
Free events for the 4th of July
Free events for the 4th of July
“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
The increased benefits will be worth an average of $36 per month, per person, according to USDA.
Emergency SNAP extended through July