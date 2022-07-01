Fireworks not allowed in the city of Spartanburg, police say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With the 4th of July weekend arriving, the Spartanburg Police Department are reminding residents that fireworks are not allowed within city limits.

We’re told officers respond to numerous fight calls, disturbances, and noise complaints associated with fireworks each year on the 4th of July. Officers confiscate large amounts of fireworks from those who violate City Ordinance 22-124.

“It shall be unlawful within the limits of the city, for any person to sell or expose for sale, keep, store, maintain, have in possession, transport, give or pass any squibs, torpedoes, firecracker or any other type or form of fireworks, including salutes, Roman candles, fountains, balloons carrying any lighted substance, cannon, cane, sky rockets, bombs or other similar articles of fireworks, which will be fired, lighted, ignited, set off or thrown.”

The department encourages everyone to use caution and be safe during the holiday weekend.

“We recommend that citizens enjoy fireworks by going to professionally sponsored events, opposed to shooting their own fireworks,” the department said.

