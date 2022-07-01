Fourth Holiday Weekend Features Classic Summer Weather

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Fourth of July holiday weekend will feature classic summer weather. Expect warm and muggy conditions with afternoon isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms.

For the overnight hours we’re looking at partly cloudy skies, with mild and muggy conditions. Lows will be near 70 in the Upstate, with mid 60s in the mountains.

More of the same for the entirety of the holiday weekend. Expect a mix of sun and clouds Saturday through Monday, Independence Day, with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing each afternoon. Whether you’re headed to the beach or lake, firing up the barbecue, or taking in some fireworks, keep an eye on the sky and be ready to head for shelter if storms head your way. Expect high temperatures right around 90 in the Upstate, with mid 80s in the mountains. Lows will be in the 60s to near 70.

Next week will bring a similar pattern, with seasonably hot temperatures and more afternoon showers and storms. Severe threat should remain on the low end, but a few strong storms are possible.

