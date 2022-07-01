How Elgin is responding amid ongoing earthquake swarm

ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - The Midlands is shaken up after experiencing its most powerful earthquake in more than eight years on Wednesday.

In the last week, Kershaw County has been at the center of several earthquakes as part of what scientists are calling an ongoing swarm that began after Christmas.

Three of the region’s strongest earthquakes in that timespan have happened since early Sunday morning.

A 3.4 magnitude earthquake happened overnight Sunday, centered near the town of Elgin.

Two of these earthquakes happened on Wednesday. The first one, a 3.5 magnitude, struck around 3 p.m. The second one, this time a 3.6 magnitude, rattled through just four hours later.

In order to give residents and business owners peace of mind, Elgin Mayor Melissa Emmons said she is organizing a town meeting where earthquake contingency plans will be discussed.

There will also be an opportunity for members of the community to ask questions.

Emmons said she hears the concerns of her constituents and wants to give them a forum to address them.

“I hear you, and I will move heaven and earth to make certain that I can do what I can and that those in our community who serve you will keep you safe and we will make sure that you have exactly what you need in the event that something serious were to happen,” Emmons said.

Elgin is mobilizing state and county leadership for this event, and also plans to invite experts in the field of seismology.

The meeting will take place at Blaney Elementary School on Smyrna Road. The exact date has not been determined, but Emmons said it would happen sometime shortly after July 4.

Emmons said she is particularly worried about a bridge just east of town, one of Elgin’s main thoroughfares, that is in disrepair. She said she reached out to the South Carolina Department of Transportation to check it out after Wednesday’s rumblings.

“My first concern is structural damage,” Emmons said. “That bridge has been scheduled to be replaced about the last two years but keeps being pushed back. And now it’s scheduled at the moment for December to start.”

Sen. Penry Gustafson, R-Kershaw, said SCDOT sent inspectors to 10 bridges in the Elgin area on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

SCDOT uses USGS software, which measures ground movement. There has been no reported damage to any of Elgin’s bridges.

Several residents who live near the earthquake’s epicenter said that they are puzzled by all the recent seismic activity.

“We just never know when it’s going to happen, we don’t know what’s happening so my go-to is prayer,” April Blacks said. “And that’s it. Because we don’t know when and where or how.”

Experts have said though this swarm is unusual, it is not unprecedented in the state of South Carolina.

There are multiple fault systems running through the state, including one that goes through this area of Kershaw County.

Jake Pullings of Elgin joked that he and his wife would like to move to Florida, given that hurricanes can at least be forecasted to an extent.

Both Blacks and Pullings said they are looking into earthquake insurance on their homes.

“We have a brick house and I’m concerned about the foundation, and I’m considering checking into earthquake insurance for the house because that’s my biggest concern,” he said. “Initially I said ‘no way,’ but because of the frequency now, I’m going to go back and reconsider, reconsider.”

The South Carolina Department of Insurance said that earthquake damage is not usually covered under the typical homeowner’s policy, and a separate earthquake policy is needed.

According to SCDOI, earthquake insurance typically only covers direct damage to property following the shaking of an earthquake. Indirect damage, including water damage from burst gas and water pipes and fire, is covered under a homeowner’s policy.

Michael Wise, SCDOI’s Acting Director, sent WIS a statement on the topic of earthquake insurance, which reads: “With the rise in the frequency of earthquakes in our state, it is important for consumers to understand that damages sustained by an earthquake to their home or property will typically not be covered under their homeowner’s insurance policy.

To be fully protected financially against earthquake damage, homeowners should speak with a trusted insurance agent or company to assess whether adding an earthquake endorsement to their home insurance or purchasing a separate earthquake policy is right for them. Before purchasing a policy, be sure you understand your coverage and if there are any limits or exemptions you should be aware of. While every consumer should do what is right for them, the SCDOI encourages consumers to consider their coverage needs. It doesn’t hurt to see if an additional policy would help you be resilient after a quake, but being without coverage and suffering earthquake damage could significantly set you back financially.”

SCDOI said that while every plan is different, the typical deductible for earthquake insurance is 10 to 20 percent of the coverage limit. For example, if your home is insured for $200,000, a 10 percent deductible would be $20,000.

Any earthquake events in a three-day period are considered one event, with one claim and one set of deductibles.

