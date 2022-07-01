Man found guilty of attempting to run over man back in 2021

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville Police said a man was found guilty of attempting to run over man back in 2021.

According to police, 42-year-old Scott Ford was found guilty of felony animal cruelty, simple assault and felony obstruction of justice. He is sentenced to an eight-month active sentence followed by a two-year suspended sentence with probation.

Police said on May 17, 2021, Ford attempted to run down a victim, who was standing on the side of an exit ramp at Smokey Park Highway and 140.

They go on to say the vehicle was owned by Classic Event Rental which is a business owned and operated by Ford. They received search warrants authorizing the searches of his business, truck and phone.

However, Ford obstructed the investigation by destroying business documents identifying the driver of the F-150, but Computer Crimes Detectives were able to prove the destruction of files forensically.

Ford testified and acknowledged that he was the drive of the truck at the trial, police say. He goes on to say he was looking for an unhoused person to harass and that he intended to throw a golf ball at them.

Police said detectives did recover a golf ball from the victim along with a witness that was able to put Ford behind the wheel.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.