Mega Millions offering $360 mil heading into 4th of July weekend

Mega Millions logo
Mega Millions logo(SC Education Lottery)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As we head into the 4th of July weekend, the Mega Millions jackpot continues to climb and has passed one third of a billion dollar.

The jackpot for Friday, July 1 stands at $360 million annuity that is worth $199.3 million in cash.

Tickets are $2 and must be purchased by 10 p.m. Friday.

The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million, according to the Lottery.

