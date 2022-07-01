Advertisement

Mother charged with murder of six-year-old 18 months after fire in Union County

Carlene Ratcliffe, 32
Carlene Ratcliffe, 32(Union County Sheriff's Office)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A mother is charged in the death of her six-year-old daughter 18 months after a house fire in Union County, according to Union Police.

Police said the Union Public Safety Department was dispatched to a home on Second Avenue for a house fire with the possible entrapment on November 25, 2020, at about 5:40 p.m.

Upon arrival, units found the house to be fully involved with fire already coming from the windows and front door and one burn victim outside the home. Another victim was still inside the home.

The heat radiating from the house made it difficult for firefighters and officers to enter the home with two of them sustained burn injuries during the attempts.

Once the fire was put out a child was found dead in the home who was identified as six-year-old Caeli Ratcliffe.

After a long investigation, Carlene Julie Ann Ratcliffe was charged with two counts of arson and one count of homicide by child abuse and one count of murder.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

(File)
SCAG: 2 men arrested on child sexual abuse charges
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
Coroner responding to crash involving car, train in Spartanburg County
George Tenney
DA: Upstate man pleads guilty to felony charges for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach
Fireworks, Photo Date: 03/19/2018
Fireworks not allowed in the city of Spartanburg, police say