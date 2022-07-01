Mother charged with murder of six-year-old 18 months after fire in Union County

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A mother is charged in the death of her six-year-old daughter 18 months after a house fire in Union County, according to Union Police.

Police said the Union Public Safety Department was dispatched to a home on Second Avenue for a house fire with the possible entrapment on November 25, 2020, at about 5:40 p.m.

Upon arrival, units found the house to be fully involved with fire already coming from the windows and front door and one burn victim outside the home. Another victim was still inside the home.

The heat radiating from the house made it difficult for firefighters and officers to enter the home with two of them sustained burn injuries during the attempts.

Once the fire was put out a child was found dead in the home who was identified as six-year-old Caeli Ratcliffe.

After a long investigation, Carlene Julie Ann Ratcliffe was charged with two counts of arson and one count of homicide by child abuse and one count of murder.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.