NC deputies need help finding missing 18-year-old

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing 18-year-old.

Jazmin Danielle Adler was last seen at a home on Grays Creek Church Road in the Shiloh community in Rutherford County, according to deputies.

Adler is described as five foot six and weighs 125 with black hair and hazel eyes.

If you or anyone you know have information on where Jazmin Adler might be, please contact the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 828-286-2911 or submit an anonymous tip through the RCSO mobile App.

