New billboard put up, vigil held, on 5-month anniversary of Alexis Ware’s disappearance

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of missing Greenville woman Alexis Ware is letting the community know they haven’t given up searching for her.

A new billboard went up Thursday on a busy stretch of Woodruff Road, encouraging the community to come forward if they know anything about her disappearance.

The mother of two went missing before her 30th birthday back in late January, and since then, her case has garnered more questions than answers. Her story has garnered national attention, and the case has been constantly shrouded in mystery.

“As of today, there are no leads. But we know someone somewhere knows something,” said Alexis’ aunt Katrina Gray.

Gray told FOX Carolina that Thursday’s billboard unveiling on the 5-month anniversary of her niece’s disappearance was about reminding the community that she could still be out there.

“We want to keep her face out there, in the hope that someone comes forward and tells us something,” Katrina said. The family worked with the organization Black and Missing, which helped provide some of the funding for the billboard.

Alexis went missing before her 30th birthday, right after she met with her boyfriend at the 7-11 on Highway 29 North in Anderson County.

During a candlelight vigil after Thursday’s billboard unveiling, the family gathered with friends, just like they’ve done time and time again for Lex.

“Her family loves her. I love her. Her children need her. We just want her home,” said Alexis’ mother Alberta Gray Simpkins, who was also present at the unveiling.

Alberta todl FOX she feels encouraged by how many eyes will drive past the billboard, located near the shops at Greenridge on Woodruff Rd., and see Alexis’ picture.

“Woodruff Road is a very busy road...and just putting it out there...it’s giving me that hope,” Alberta said.

“Maybe they haven’t seen the news, maybe they don’t know the story. And maybe they see this billboard, and they say ‘oh I’ve seen her,’” Katrina added.

They family says they’re still waiting to hear about updates from the FBI field office in Columbia. The agency got involved back in March, after Alexis’ car was found in McCormick County, SC near the Georgia state line. A multi-day, multi-county search turned up nothing.

It’s still unclear why Alexis sped off on January 30th after meeting her boyfriend. But her mom says they’re still holding on.

“I pick up the phone sometimes, and I think about the phone calls we used to share daily,” Alberta said.

“We will never stop looking for you,” Katrina added.

Anderson County deputies were also present at Thursday’s billboard unveiling, and told us they are still actively investigating the case. They tell us it’s been hard to sift through false tipsters--because of the high profile of this case--but want anyone with any real information to come forward ASAP. They also say they hope the billboard helps.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.