One dead, two hurt after running off road in Laurens County, troopers say

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with Highway Patrol say one person is dead and two others were hospitalized following an overnight crash in Laurens County.

Around 1:20 a.m., a car with three people in it was heading east on Charlottes Road when it ran off the right side of the road, hit a culvert, and then hit a utility pole, according to troopers.

We’re told the driver and front-seat passenger were both injured and taken to the hospital. One was flown there by helicopter, the other by EMS.

Unfortunately, the back seat passenger did not survive.

We’re working to learn the name of the back seat passenger.

