Police searching for suspect in car break-ins, credit card fraud

Suspect in credit card fraud.
Suspect in credit card fraud.(Greenville Police Department)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is searching for the suspect in the photos wanted for car break-ins and credit card fraud.

Police said the suspect obtained the cards from multiple car break-ins on Mauldin Road on Wednesday, June 29.

If anyone has information regarding the suspect’s identity call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

