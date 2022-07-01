Police searching for suspect in car break-ins, credit card fraud
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is searching for the suspect in the photos wanted for car break-ins and credit card fraud.
Police said the suspect obtained the cards from multiple car break-ins on Mauldin Road on Wednesday, June 29.
If anyone has information regarding the suspect’s identity call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.
