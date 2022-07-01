ReGenesis Health Care donates baskets of laundry supplies to The Cleveland Academy of Leadership

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A big donation to The Cleveland Academy of Leadership in Spartanburg will help the school continue making a difference in the lives of students and parents.

Thursday afternoon, ReGenesis Health Care donated a lot on laundry supplies to the elementary school. Enough to wash 5,000 loads.

Laundry supply donation from ReGenesis Health Care to The Cleveland Academy of Leadership (Jarvis Robertson)

Back in January, the school started a program called ‘Loads of Love.’ If families need a place to wash clothes, they can do it at the school for free.

A donation this size means more families will have clean clothes. Something many take for granted, but times are tough. Simple things like a free place to wash and dry clothes is a game changer.

This makes a difference in the lives of children, who can be negatively impacted. Especially in a school setting.

“For one, they don’t have the capacity to clean their own clothes,” Marquice Clark said, the principal. “But you also think about the relief of a single mom or a mom and dad; who on some occasions have to spend up to $60 a week or every other week.”

This is what community partnership looks like, giving back to those closest in your neighborhood.

“Making sure that folks have access to care is something that naturally gets me triggered,” president and CEO of ReGenesis Health Care, Marlon Hunter said. “It gives us a chance to make our children healthy and it also gives us an opportunity to extend a hand to the parents.”

Loading up laundry supplies to be taken to The Cleveland Academy of Leadership (Jarvis Robertson)

Principal Clark says the feed back has been positive. He recalled getting a text form a parent who needed to use the laundry room one weekend because she couldn’t afford to go anywhere else. In that moment, Clark felt appreciated and honored to know that what was meant to be a resource to those in need was coming in handy. It creates “access and one less barrier for families.”

If a parent/family wants to use the laundry room, then it must be scheduled ahead of time.

While times may be tough for some, those at the academy want to be there in the midst to ease those burdens.

“One washer and dryer seems to carry the load,” Clark said.

He told FOX Carolina there are plans to make space on campus for a bigger washroom that will allow more people to use without having to call ahead. However, those plans are being worked out with district seven officials.

