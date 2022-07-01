Advertisement

SC Republican Party confirm original primary results confirmed after hearing

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 12:15 AM EDT
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The original primary results are confirmed after the South Carolina Republican Party voted to grant the appeal regarding the Greenville County Council District 17 primary protest during an appeal hearing on Thursday, June 30.

The group held an appeal hearing on Thursday, June 30, and overruled the Greenville County Republican Party’s decision to accept the original primary protest.

After the Greenville County Republican Party accepted the primary protest last week, Joey Russo submitted an appeal to the South Carolina Republican Party’s State Executive Committee.

“As required by state law, we held an appeal hearing where candidates could present their case and our Committee members could ask questions,” said SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick. “Ultimately, our State Executive Committee voted to uphold the June 14 primary results again–meaning that the Committee determined there was no credible evidence that could have quantifiably changed the outcome of the primary, and therefore the Greenville County’s original acceptance of the protest is thrown out. No new primary election will take place. Period.”

Joey Russo remains the winner of County Council District 17.

