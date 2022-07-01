Advertisement

SCAG: 2 men arrested on child sexual abuse charges

(File)
(File)(MGN)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s (SCAG) office said two men were arrested on 13 total charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.

According to the SCAG’s office, 25-year-old Brandon Manley and 41-year-old Nicholas Mater were arrested.

The office states the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and Greenville Police made arrests in these unrelated cases.

They go on to say investigators received a Cyber Tipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to both Manley and Mater.

Investigators stated Manley distributed and possessed child sexual abuse material and Mater distributed files of child sexual abuse material.

Manley was arrested on June 24 and charged with the following:

  • Two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison on each count
  • 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison on each count.

Mater was arrested on June 17 and charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

