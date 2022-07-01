Staying safe on the water this Holiday

LAKE HEARTWELL, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you’re planning to go out on the water this weekend, law enforcement officers are warning boaters to be smart.

Officers at the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said they’re anticipating high numbers of boaters at Lake Heartwell over the 4th of July holiday.

They remind everyone that they must follow boating laws set forth by the state or else they could be ticketed and left with a hefty fine.

Lance Corporal Shawn Hanna said if you’re unsure about what you need or even if you think you’re prepared, you can take part in a free boater safety check.

“It’s an opportunity for boaters to get their boat checked out from steam to stern prior to going out,” said Hanna. “Any violation that is found there’s not a ticket, not a warning, this is purely educational, it’s purely voluntary. You can drive right by us or you can take 20 minutes and check out everything you’ve got.”

Lance Corporal Hanna said extra officers will be on patrol to help catch violators.

“Every officer in the state works 4th of July weekend in addition to 8 more officers were going to have at lake Heartwell, Keowee ‚and Jocassee over the weekend, the Anderson county sheriff’s department will also be joining us to do lake enforcement.”

He tells FOX Carolina, that a fireworks display will go off at the lake.

