TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes I-85 Northbound of Exit 14

TOWNVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A part of I-85 Northbound is closed after a crash, according to Townville Volunteer Fire Department.

They say the crash happened on I-85 near Exit 14.

According to the department, traffic is being redirected to Hwy. 187 north to Clemson Boulevard and re-enter at Exit 19.

Zion Fire Department, EMS, and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding.

