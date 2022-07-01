TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes I-85 Northbound of Exit 14
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOWNVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A part of I-85 Northbound is closed after a crash, according to Townville Volunteer Fire Department.
They say the crash happened on I-85 near Exit 14.
According to the department, traffic is being redirected to Hwy. 187 north to Clemson Boulevard and re-enter at Exit 19.
Zion Fire Department, EMS, and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding.
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.