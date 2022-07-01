Upstate official awarded Deputy Coroner of the Year 2022

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Charlie Boseman, Deputy Coroner at the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, has been named Deputy Coroner of the Year 2022 by the South Carolina Coroners Association, according to Coroner Greg Shore.

The South Carolina Coroners Association represents the Coroners of the forty-six counties in the state. Each year an award for the Coroner of the Year, Deputy Coroner of the Year, and the Sue Townsend Award are presented to individuals that have demonstrate the highest standards in medicolegal death investigation.

Charlie Boseman has served as a deputy coroner in Anderson County for over 26 years and has been involved in death investigations for over 48 years. Boseman not only serves as a Deputy Coroner, but also a Forensic Autopsy Technician assisting in autopsies for four counties.

Shore says Boseman has been an inspiration not only to my deputies and staff, but also a number of other coroners, allied health personnel, and law enforcement officers for many years. “Mr. Boseman is an invaluable asset to my office as well as the field of death investigation,” said Shore.

Greg Shore stated, “I can think of no better way to honor a man that has spent his life speaking for the dead” than to recognize him with this award.

