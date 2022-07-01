VIDEO: Deputies chase suspect in stolen vehicle, ends in driveway

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A deputy chase ended in the driveway in Anderson on Frederick Street.

In the video, the suspect can be seen getting out of the vehicle with his hands up as deputies draw their guns.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle was stolen and a chase started after the suspect failed to stop.

Stay with Fox Carolina as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.