1 hurt after shooting in Pickens County, deputies say

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is hurt after a shooting that happened in Pickens County, according to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, the shooting happened at the intersection of Green Meadows Lane and Odom Road.

Deputies say no arrests have been made at time.

Stay with us as we work to learn more details.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.