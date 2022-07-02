Advertisement

1 hurt after shooting in Pickens County, deputies say

Shooting generic
Shooting generic(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is hurt after a shooting that happened in Pickens County, according to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, the shooting happened at the intersection of Green Meadows Lane and Odom Road.

Deputies say no arrests have been made at time.

Stay with us as we work to learn more details.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Serious crash near Georgia/Florida border leaves 2 dead, 12 injured
I-95 reopens after deadly crash near Georgia-Florida line
TS Colin
Tropical Storm Colin Moving Along NC Coast, moving away from SC
Stewart Topaz (far left), Jones Kevin (middle left), Alyxzandrya Bell (middle right), Stewart...
Multiple people charged after deputies raid NC home linked to drug sales
Caeli Ratcliffe and her grandmother Barbara Newton.
Caeli Ratcliffe