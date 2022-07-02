Another earthquake reported in South Carolina on Friday night

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported that another earthquake hit the Midlands on Friday night.

Officials said the earthquake happened 4.6 miles Southeast of Elgin, South Carolina, at around 8:26 p.m.

According to officials, the earthquake had a magnitude of 1.7 and a depth of 4 km.

Earlier this week, DHEC gave some insight into the recent series of earthquakes impacting this area.

