Another earthquake reported in South Carolina on Friday night
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported that another earthquake hit the Midlands on Friday night.
Officials said the earthquake happened 4.6 miles Southeast of Elgin, South Carolina, at around 8:26 p.m.
According to officials, the earthquake had a magnitude of 1.7 and a depth of 4 km.
Earlier this week, DHEC gave some insight into the recent series of earthquakes impacting this area.
