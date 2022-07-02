Furman’s Frank Selvy inducted into Collegiate Hall of Fame

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Frank Selvy held a signed photo in his hand. The photo depicted the 1961-62 Los Angeles Lakers team.

The photo was autographed by the whole team. Elgin Baylor. Jerry West.

Also in the photo was Frank Selvy.

Selvy spent a lifetime on the basketball floor.

“Well, I don’t know what I would’ve been doing if I hadn’t played basketball.” Selvy said.

Six decades ago, Frank Selvy, the Corbin Comit, became a basketball legend.

“I guess Wilt in the pros and me in college, Division-I.” Selvy said.

The two-time All-American crossed the century mark, scoring 100 points in a single game.

“I think anybody in division one that scores 100 points should automatically be put in a Hall of Fame because it’s not easily done,” Selvy said. “There’s not many of us that have done that.”

Selvy starred in the NBA for a decade before retiring. With the final chapter written on his basketball story, the recognition didn’t follow.

“I felt like I belonged in the hall of fame and that’s the only thing that mattered to me whether they felt that way or not. I didn’t really care,” Selvy said. “So I know how good I was.”

That finally changed this week. Selvy was inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame.

“It’s nice to be remembered after all these years,” Selvy said. “I think it’s been 68 years since I played at Furman. I thought maybe the people that picked the guys for this honor had forgotten about me. So it means quite a bit to me.”

Also in the the Class of 2022 with Selvy is North Carolina head coach Roy Williams.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.