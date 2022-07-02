I-95 reopens after deadly crash near Georgia-Florida line

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - Interstate 95 has cleared and re-opened near the Georgia and Florida border after a horrific crash killed two people and sent 12 others to the hospital Friday afternoon.

Officials reported multiple people were trapped in their cars.

The crash caused back up for several hours as hundreds hit the roads ahead of the July 4 holiday weekend.

One Savannah woman said she was stuck in traffic for more than two hours.

“Trying to find a good route home back to Savannah Georgia outside of there,” said Ashley Conoway. “We’ve been stuck in traffic for over two hours since Jacksonville.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

