Multiple people charged after deputies raid NC home linked to drug sales

MACON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Macon County Sheriff’s Office said multiple suspects were charged following an extended drug investigation conducted by deputies.

Deputies said they worked with Franklin Police Department to conduct an early morning raid on July 1, 2022.

During a briefing before the raid, deputies were informed that they would need to take extra precautions because an infant was staying in the home.

According to deputies, crews entered the home just before daylight and detained everyone inside. In total, deputies located five adults and two children inside the house.

Following a search of the residence, four of the adults were charged. Deputies said they found multiple pieces of evidence in the house, including a gun and 12 grams of crack cocaine.

“These arrests are the direct result of excellent police work by all involved in the investigation,” said Macon County Sheriff Robert Holland. “We credit much of our success for the assistance of the public who provided numerous tips utilizing our mobile app.”

A nearby family member took the children with them. A report was also filed with the Department of Social Services since the children had possibly been around drug transactions.

The following suspects were charged after the investigation.

Alyxzandrya Bell

Two counts of Possession Schedule II Controlled Substance

Maintain Vehicle/Dwelling

PWIMSD Schedule II Controlled Substance

Two counts of Possession Methamphetamine

Bradley Jones

Felony Probation Violation

Jones remains in custody on a $10,000 bond.

Stewart “Grille” Topaz

Possession with intent to sell/deliver cocain

Possession of Firearm by Felon

Possession of Controlled Substance on Prison/Jail Primisses

Felony Possession of Cocaine

Topaz remains in custody on a $205,000 bond.

