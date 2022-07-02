Spartanburg Police warning residents of new text message scam

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department is warning residents about a new scam targeting people in the area.

Officers said residents have reported that they received a text message from someone pretending to be from the Spartanburg Police Department. The message states that officers are selling t-shirts at a discount and includes a link to click.

According to officers, they are not selling t-shirts and have not sent out any messages with a clickable link. They added that you shouldn’t follow any links from an unknown source.

Anyone impacted by this scam should contact the Spartanburg Police Department.

