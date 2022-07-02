Tropical Storm Colin Moving Along NC Coast

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Weak tropical storm is moving along the North Carolina coast Saturday evening. It’s expected to produce heavy rain and gusty winds along coastal areas of North Carolina tonight into Sunday.

The system is moving away from the Upstate and the rest of South Carolina, with no impacts expected from this system.

“Colin” formed early this morning, becoming the third named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. It produced heavy rains along coastal South Carolina late Friday, with some areas around Charleston picking up 4″ to 7″ of rain. Wind gusts over 45 mph were also noted along coastal areas near Charleston.

“Colin” is expected to remain a relatively weak tropical storm along the North Carolina coast, then become a remnant area of low pressure Monday morning, as it moves northeast, and out into the open Atlantic ocean.

