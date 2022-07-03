Advertisement

1 injured after a shooting in Chesnee, deputies say

Shooting generic
Shooting generic(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHESNEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said one person was hurt after a shooting in Chesnee.

According to deputies, a call came in at 10:37 p.m. from a person stating they had been shot on Emory Road.

Deputies responded to the scene and the victim was taken to the hospital.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

