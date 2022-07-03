Asheville PD: Officers investigating threatening emails regarding potential upcoming protests

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said it is in the process of determining the authenticity of threatening emails regarding potential upcoming protests.

They say the email threatens that the police department would be met with “further action” if certain demands are not met. The further action is not specified.

“While Asheville prides itself on protecting free speech rights as well as people and property, the email received today runs counter to that spirit,” said Asheville Police Chief David Zack. “Tomorrow, as we celebrate our nation’s birthday, there may be more demonstrations. As we continue to protect the public, we are asking for help from community members, demonstrators, and elected officials: if you see or hear any evidence of someone who is intent on committing violence, destroying property, or breaking any state laws or city ordinances, please report that information to the police.”

Police say their role in any demonstration is to make sure that the first amendment rights of demonstrators are protected and that laws are followed. They say they have done that in the past and will continue in the future.

