Driver dies following early morning crash in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said one person died following an early morning crash in Greenville County.

Troopers said the crash happened around 2:56 a.m. along West Parker Road near Castell Drive.

According to troopers, the two cars were going in opposite directions along West Parker Road when they collided with each other. Sadly, one of the drivers passed away following the crash.

Two people from the other vehicle were taken to the hospital with injuries. However, their condition is currently unknown.

