Holiday Weekend continues with classic summer weather

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For tonight, we could see some lingering showers into the late night hours, then partly cloudy, mild and muggy conditions. There could be some areas of patchy fog by Monday morning. Lows will be in the low 70s, with mid 60s in the mountains.

Expect more of the same summer weather on Monday, Independence Day, with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon, and continuing into the evening hours. Whether you’re headed to the beach or lake, firing up the barbecue, or taking in some fireworks, keep an eye on the sky and be ready to head for shelter if storms head your way. Expect high temperatures near 90 in the Upstate, with mid 80s in the mountains. With the humidity, the feels like temperatures will be well into the 90s, to near 100 at times. For the overnight hours, the rain ends, with mild and muggy conditions, lows will be in the low 70s, with upper 60s in the mountains.

The rest of the week ahead will bring a similar pattern, with increasing heat and humidity, especially for the middle to end of the week. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s, with feels like temperatures over 100 at times. The severe threat should remain on the low end, but a few strong storms are possible.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.