South Carolina town hit by another earthquake on Saturday night

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported that another earthquake hit the Midlands area of South Carolina on Saturday night.

Officials said the earthquake happened 4 miles east of Elgin, SC, at around 11:16 p.m.

In case you were wondering if it was fireworks or earthquakes earlier this morning…



USGS reports a 1.9 magnitude #earthquake just over 3 miles E of Elgin at 12:16 a.m. (7-3-22).



More info: https://t.co/iWlVXmQS0D pic.twitter.com/w4ht9Uc0Hb — SCEMD (@SCEMD) July 3, 2022

The earthquake had a magnitude of 1.9 and a depth of 2 km.

This quake came just hours after another one hit the same area.

Recently, DHEC addressed this recent series of earthquakes and why they could be happening.

PREVIOUSLY: DHEC gives insight on cause of recent earthquakes in SC

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.