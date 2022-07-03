Advertisement

South Carolina town hit by another earthquake on Saturday night

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported that another earthquake hit the Midlands area of South Carolina on Saturday night.

Officials said the earthquake happened 4 miles east of Elgin, SC, at around 11:16 p.m.

The earthquake had a magnitude of 1.9 and a depth of 2 km.

This quake came just hours after another one hit the same area.

Recently, DHEC addressed this recent series of earthquakes and why they could be happening.

PREVIOUSLY: DHEC gives insight on cause of recent earthquakes in SC

