Suspect caught after initially getting away from officers during chase

Joshua Cain Wilson
Joshua Cain Wilson(Rutherford County Detention Center)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect is in custody after allegedly leading officers on a chase.

On Saturday, July 2, 2022, deputies said they were asked to keep an eye out for a suspect who could be coming into Rutherford County. Deputies were told the suspect, 26-year-old Joshua Cain Wilson, had stolen a vehicle in Wilkes County and led officers from the North Wilkesboro Police Department on a chase before getting away.

While on patrol, deputies said they spotted him sitting in the passenger side of a vehicle. Deputies then stopped the car and took Wilson into custody without incident.

According to deputies, they later learned that Wilson left the stolen car in the parking lot of a Walmart in Shelby and asked someone to pick him up.

Wilson was taken to the Rutherford County Jail and charged with the following.

  • Larceny of a Motor Vehicle
  • Flee/Elude Arrest with a Motor Vehicle
  • Driving While License Revoked
  • Fail to Heed Light & Siren

