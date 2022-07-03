Suspect caught after initially getting away from officers during chase
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect is in custody after allegedly leading officers on a chase.
On Saturday, July 2, 2022, deputies said they were asked to keep an eye out for a suspect who could be coming into Rutherford County. Deputies were told the suspect, 26-year-old Joshua Cain Wilson, had stolen a vehicle in Wilkes County and led officers from the North Wilkesboro Police Department on a chase before getting away.
While on patrol, deputies said they spotted him sitting in the passenger side of a vehicle. Deputies then stopped the car and took Wilson into custody without incident.
According to deputies, they later learned that Wilson left the stolen car in the parking lot of a Walmart in Shelby and asked someone to pick him up.
Wilson was taken to the Rutherford County Jail and charged with the following.
- Larceny of a Motor Vehicle
- Flee/Elude Arrest with a Motor Vehicle
- Driving While License Revoked
- Fail to Heed Light & Siren
