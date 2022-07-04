Advertisement

21-year-old dies following early morning crash in Greenville Co.

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office announced that one person died following a crash in Greenville County on July 4, 2022.

Officials said the crash happened along Augusta Road at around 8:05 a.m.

According to officials, the victim was traveling north on Augusta Road when he crossed the centerline and continued off the road. Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 21-year-old Naeem Javin Aljeer Robinson from Greenville.

