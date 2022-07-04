Easley wraps up annual 4th of July celebration with bang

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Easley has been celebrating Independence Day for three days straight.

They kicked off The Historic Easley 4th of July event Friday. It wraps Monday.

There has been a full, holiday weekend of performances, air dogs shows, food, fun for the kids and more.

Mandy Powell brought her kids Trinity and Sofeoia out to enjoy the festivities.

“This has been going on for many of many of years,” Mandy said, “And it’s a great family activity for the whole family, the whole world, to bring everybody together as one and not think about hate for once.”

All Mandy’s kids can think about is the fun they’re having on Old Market Square. Sofeioa is looking forward to the air dog show.

“The dog’s swimming...because they can splash people,” Sofeioa said.

Trinity’s favorite part is when the skies light up at night.

“Because you get to do fireworks. And you get to spend time with family,” Trinity said.

Easley event director Chase Campbell says you can have fun without coming out of your pockets.

“Everything here is, mostly, free. If you want to purchase any drinks, or anything like that, that does go towards the community, as in the hospitality tax,” said Campbell.

It’s a tradition Easley has presented for over 40 years. Over the past few days, crowds saw 17 bands and ten air dog shows. Campbell says they saw to to three thousand people over the weekend; which helps local businesses.

“We only, usually, bring all of our downtown restaurants to the venue,” Campbell said, “Let them get exposed. Let them get all the money for this, because this is what we do it for. We do it for our Easley businesses and our residents.”

Plus, some of the profits will go to Meals on Wheels. And there may be other cities doing something similar, but Easley has the libations.

“I know a lot of places around here are not serving adult beverages,” said Campbell.

For the entire family, there’s a kid’s zone, food, and concerts all night. That’s what Mandy says it’s all about.

“Everybody knows about Easley. And everybody comes to Easley to be one as a family for freedom,” said Mandy.

Edwin McCain is headlining 4th of July night. Fireworks kick off at 9:45 p.m.

Pendleton Street is blocked.

