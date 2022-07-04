Advertisement

Former Wren High star Bryce McGowens signs deal with Hornets

Former Wren High star Bryce McGowens shook hands with Charlotte Hornets GM Mitch Kupchak after...
Former Wren High star Bryce McGowens shook hands with Charlotte Hornets GM Mitch Kupchak after signing a two-way deal on Saturday, July 2, 2022.(Charlotte Hornets)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Former Wren High star Bryce McGowens signed a two-way deal with the Charlotte Hornets.

A two-way deal means McGowens will split time between the NBA and the Hornets G-League Team, the Greensboro Swarm.

McGowens was traded to the Hornets after being picked 40th overall in the NBA Draft.

While in the Upstate, McGowens developed into one of the premiere college basketball prospects. He played a season at Nebraska where he broke the single-season scoring record for the Cornhuskers.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) watches a shoot around before game six of an...
AP sources: Williamson agrees to 5-year, $193M extension
Furman All-American Frank Selvy shot a layup while as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Furman’s Frank Selvy inducted into Collegiate Hall of Fame
Mike and Abbi Westbrook hold up their Karate Awards.
Westbrooks Father-Daughter bond strengthened through karate
Mike and Abbi Westbrook hold up their Karate Awards.
Father-Daughter connection on Karate mats