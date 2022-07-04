Former Wren High star Bryce McGowens signs deal with Hornets
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Former Wren High star Bryce McGowens signed a two-way deal with the Charlotte Hornets.
A two-way deal means McGowens will split time between the NBA and the Hornets G-League Team, the Greensboro Swarm.
McGowens was traded to the Hornets after being picked 40th overall in the NBA Draft.
While in the Upstate, McGowens developed into one of the premiere college basketball prospects. He played a season at Nebraska where he broke the single-season scoring record for the Cornhuskers.
