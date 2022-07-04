The FOX Carolina School Supply Jam returns this year, partnering with Ingles to collect donations across the Upstate and Western North Carolina!

School Supply Jam runs from July 6 to July 29.

Viewers are encouraged to drop off new school supplies to any participating Ingles locations or the FOX Carolina studio located at 21 Interstate Court in Greenville (Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Donations will be going directly to local schools to ensure both students and teachers have what they need.

You can bring new donations with you to donate or purchase them inside Ingles stores.

Suggested items: Pencils, crayons, washable markers, glue sticks, safety scissors, rulers, Composition books, college-ruled paper, folders, binders, calculators, Kleenex, hand sanitizer.

Participating Ingles’ addresses:

1507 N. Main Street - Abbeville, SC

1900 N. Main Street - Anderson, SC

2404 Hwy. 81 - Anderson, SC

4396 SC-24 - Anderson, SC

426 S. Main Street - Belton, SC

854 Highway 93 - Clemson, SC

312 Jacobs Hwy - Clinton, SC

2120 E. Main Street - Duncan, SC

410 Pelzer Hwy (at SC 8) - Easley, SC

5251 Calhoun Memorial Hwy - Easley, SC

1627 W. Floyd Baker Blvd - Gaffney, SC

410 W. Third Street - Gaffney, SC

1335 Stallings Road - Greenville, SC

1500 Poinsett Hwy - Greenville, SC

6605 White Horse Road - Greenville, SC

1524 Locust Hill Road - Greer, SC

4600 Hwy 9 - Inman, SC

1851 Hwy. 14E (at I-26) - Landrum, SC

901 East Main Street - Laurens, SC

429 East Main Street - Liberty, SC

116 W. Butler Road - Mauldin, SC

502-A Ann Street - Pickens, SC

7616 Augusta Road - Piedmont, SC

10903 Anderson Road - Piedmont, SC

211 Ingles Place - US 76/123 and SC 28/130 - Seneca, SC

621 Fairview Road - Simpsonville, SC

2795 E. Main Street - Spartanburg, SC

8004 Warren H Abernathy Hwy - Spartanburg, SC

2375 Chesnee Hwy - Spartanburg, SC

2120 Boiling Springs Road - Spartanburg, SC

2000 S. Pine Street - Spartanburg, SC

8650 Asheville Hwy - Spartanburg, SC

1500 Geer Hwy - Travelers Rest, SC

180 Scenic Plaza Drive - West Union, SC

1049 East Main Street - Westminster, SC

625 Spartanburg Hwy - Hendersonville, NC

1980 Asheville Hwy - Hendersonville, NC

3643 Howard Gap Road - Hendersonville , NC

276 NC Hwy 9 - Lake Lure, NC

756 S Church Street - Forest City, NC

220 Highland Lake Road - Flat Rock, NC

