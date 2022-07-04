Advertisement

Man found dead in the road with gunshot wound in Greenville Co.

Deputies investigating after man found dead in the road.
Deputies investigating after man found dead in the road.(Fox Carolina News)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -A death investigation is underway after a man was found in the road with at least one gunshot wound, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, a call came in at around 7 p.m. regarding a gunshot victim on A Street (Poe Mill).

Deputies say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

They say no arrests have been made at this time.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident contact Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police
Asheville PD: Officers investigating threatening emails regarding potential upcoming protests
Joshua Cain Wilson
Suspect caught after initially getting away from officers during chase
Earthquakes hit SC
Another earthquake reported hours after first one shakes SC area
generic crash
Driver dies following early morning crash in Greenville County