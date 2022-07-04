Man found dead in the road with gunshot wound in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -A death investigation is underway after a man was found in the road with at least one gunshot wound, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, a call came in at around 7 p.m. regarding a gunshot victim on A Street (Poe Mill).

Deputies say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

They say no arrests have been made at this time.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident contact Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.

