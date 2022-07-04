Advertisement

Rutherfordton police looking for woman missing since June

Alleison Dorothy Wilson
Alleison Dorothy Wilson(Rutherfordton Police Department)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherfordton Police Department is asking for help finding a woman missing since June 1.

Alleison Dorothy Wilson, 56, is described as five feet tall and weighs approximately 195 pounds with blue eyes and dirty blonde hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Martin with the Rutherfordton Police Department at 828-287-5062 ext-6.

