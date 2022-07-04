Rutherfordton police looking for woman missing since June

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherfordton Police Department is asking for help finding a woman missing since June 1.

Alleison Dorothy Wilson, 56, is described as five feet tall and weighs approximately 195 pounds with blue eyes and dirty blonde hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Martin with the Rutherfordton Police Department at 828-287-5062 ext-6.

MORE NEWS: Man found dead in the road with gunshot wound in Greenville Co.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.