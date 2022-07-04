Advertisement

Spotty storms for fireworls tonight

Three day forecast
Three day forecast(Fox Carolina)
By Kendra Kent
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We’re looking at classic July weather for this week, with hot and muggy conditions dominating! Each afternoon we’ll have to be on-watch for storms.

Tonight will bring scattered showers and storms, but they should be short lived and severe threat is low. Tuesday brings back the sunshine and intense heat, with highs in the low 90s for the Upstate and mid 80s in the mountains. Heat index will be 95+ for Upstate areas.

Wednesday and Thursday will be the hottest days this week with heat index approaching 100, and afternoon storms popping up. The best chance for severe storms will be Wednesday with some energy diving southward.

We’ll stay in that typical July pattern into the weekend, with spotty storms and highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

