12-year-old in Anderson ran away on 4th of July, police say

Szkode Blanding
Szkode Blanding(City of Anderson Police Department)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Anderson Police Department is asking for help in finding a 12-year-old who ran away on the 4th of July.

Szkode Blanding was last seen at 401 South Main Street wearing a grey shirt and grey shorts, according to police.

Anyone with information on where Blanding might be is asked to call Detective C. Novak at 864-318-7697 or email cnovak@cityofandersonsc.com and refer case number 22-23065.

