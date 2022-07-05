Advertisement

14 people taken to hospital following large crash on I-85

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 1:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Medshore officials confirmed that 14 people were taken to the hospital for treatment following a crash along I-85 on Monday afternoon.

Officials said the patients were taken to the hospital. However, their condition is unknown. They added that no fatalities were reported following the crash.

No other information about the crash was released. We will update this story as we learn more.

