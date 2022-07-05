38-year-old drowns at Upstate lake on July Fourth

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said an Upstate man drowned near Stamp Creek Landing on Monday.

The Coroner’s Office said the 38-year-old victim was pulled from the lake by bystanders at around 5:00 p.m. He was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead at 6:35 p.m.

According to the Coroner’s Office, they plan to release more information about the victim on Tuesday.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating the incident.

