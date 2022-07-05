‘Be proud, not loud’: City of Greenville looking to keep noise down with ordinance

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With summer here and more people out and about downtown city officials in Greenville want to keep noise to a minimum.

Officials say they have received many complaints about revving engines and excessively loud music. The city defines nuisance noise as vehicles without mufflers, horns or sirens, loud speakers, or heavy machinery depending on the time of the day.

During the month of June, Greenville PD said they gave out more than two dozen citations and warnings to people who were too loud. Most of these were given out on Fridays and Saturdays along Main Street after 8 p.m.

We’re told these citations can get you a fine of at least $50 or a max of $1,000. You can also go to jail for a month, according to police.

According to the city’s ordinance, no one will receive a citation without time to fix the loud noise. However, if the problem continues that day or happens multiple times within the same month, a citation will be issued.

