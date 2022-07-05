Advertisement

Coroner responding to scene at motel in Toccoa, GA

A look at the scene at a motel in Taccoa Georgia
A look at the scene at a motel in Taccoa Georgia
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
STEPHENS COUNTY, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Stephens County Coroner’s Office is responding to a scene at the Regency Inn in Toccoa, Georgia.

Our crews at the scene said a van belonging to the Stephens County Coroner’s Office is currently at Inn, and the rest of the business is roped off by crime scene tape.

Officials haven’t released any other information about the situation. We will update this story as we learn more.

