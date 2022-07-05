Deputies investigating ‘extensive damage’ to Greenville County church

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after someone broke into an Upstate church, causing damage inside.

Deputies were called to a burglary reported at Soul Winners Missionary Church on Dogwood Drive on June 19.

When investigators arrived on scene, they found signs of forced entry and “extensive damage” inside the church sanctuary and basement.

A FOX Carolina crew observed multiple windows busted out at the church.

No suspects have been identified yet. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.