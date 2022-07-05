Deputies looking for teen who ran away on Independence Day

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a teen who ran away on July 4.

Justin C. Riffe was last seen around 5 p.m. on Standridge Road, according to deputies. He was last seen wearing a black tank top, gray pants, and black shoes. He also had on a black beaded necklace.

If you or anyone you know has information on where Riffe might be is asked to call the ACSO at 864-260-4440 and reference case number 2022-09180.

