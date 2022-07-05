Don’t fall for this $10 t-shirt discount text scam, police warn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple law enforcement agencies across the western Carolinas are warning people not to fall for a scam making the rounds through text messages.

Spartanburg Police Department posted a warning over the weekend, saying residents have received texts claiming to be from the agency offering a discount on police t-shirts.

The Easley Police Department, Pickens Police Department and Laurens County Sheriff’s Office also posted warnings about the scam.

On Tuesday, the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office shared a screenshot of the text scam saying, “Dear [recipient] Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office shirt $10 OFF ready to order now” with a link.

The sheriff’s office said if you receive one of these tests, block and report the number.

