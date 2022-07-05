Advertisement

Earthquake Preparation

By Anna Arinder
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Earthquakes in the midlands are causing concern for neighbors. Team members with South Carolina Emergency Management said you should prepare before disaster strikes could save your life.

In the last week, 21 earthquakes have hit the midlands, hovering around Elgin and Lugoff.

SCMED tells FOX Carolina that earthquake insurance is one way to prepare before disaster strikes. They add if you start to feel an earthquake drop, cover, and hold on.

“If you’re inside your house don’t run to the doorway, don’t try to run outside of your house, that’s one of the last things we want you to do. We actually want you to get under a sturdy piece of furniture until the shaking stops”, said Brandon Lavorgna.

He said, the more prepared you are, the less likely you are to be scared of a quake.

According to State Farm, earthquake insurance is not uncommon for South Carolinians, but the price will vary on your provider.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

South Carolina Emergency Management gives tips on how to prepare for hurricanes before disaster...
Earthquake safety
Francis Alward
Search continues for missing 80-year-old man with dementia in Pickens County
Drowning generic
Man drowns after saving another swimmer in Lake Keowee, coroner says
Lake Keowee drowning
Man drowns after saving swimmer at Lake Keowee