Earthquake Preparation

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Earthquakes in the midlands are causing concern for neighbors. Team members with South Carolina Emergency Management said you should prepare before disaster strikes could save your life.

In the last week, 21 earthquakes have hit the midlands, hovering around Elgin and Lugoff.

SCMED tells FOX Carolina that earthquake insurance is one way to prepare before disaster strikes. They add if you start to feel an earthquake drop, cover, and hold on.

“If you’re inside your house don’t run to the doorway, don’t try to run outside of your house, that’s one of the last things we want you to do. We actually want you to get under a sturdy piece of furniture until the shaking stops”, said Brandon Lavorgna.

He said, the more prepared you are, the less likely you are to be scared of a quake.

According to State Farm, earthquake insurance is not uncommon for South Carolinians, but the price will vary on your provider.

